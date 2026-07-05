TRESPASSING

TRESPASSING

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Lee Nellis's avatar
Lee Nellis
Jul 6

Wonderful. And the proper question. Tonight my wealth is measured in lightning bugs.

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1 reply by Antonia Malchik
Kenneth James's avatar
Kenneth James
Jul 8Edited

Lovely to hear you again, Nia. As long as you have your gardens, your books, and a place to write, It seems to me you have a lot.

My wealth? A comfortable chair with book and tea next to a sunny window. A bike ride along the river. A light wind on a warm evening (or even not so light). A moon or starry sky to gaze upon. To wake up in the morning with no particular place to go and no promises to keep. A long and nourishing conversation with a friend or family member. A long and lingering hug. Locally grown cherries. Locally grown anything. Anything homemade. A beautiful piece of music. The music of a child's laughter. The music of songbirds drifting through an open window. To empty myself of busyness and want and simply daydream on the banks of a gurgling river. Road trips. Forgiveness. Gratefulness. The smell of summer blossoms, or of a forest floor. Putting aside some time to think (feel) this through and write this note.

Thank you. I needed that.

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