TRESPASSING

TRESPASSING

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Paul Beiser's avatar
Paul Beiser
5d

Thanks, another exceptional column! I was shocked to read about (and thanks for that link) Tahoe and what is happening there. Encouraging to read about what is happening - small though it is! - in Oregon and Idaho, two states that are pretty much opposite in terms of political leanings. Maybe the perils of AI (job losses, huge consumption of resources, etc) can cross those boundaries. Take care, Nia, always love your work.

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Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
5d

A great essay, Antonia.

“Property rights are necessary to preserve freedom, for property ownership empowers persons to shape and to plan their own destiny in a world where governments are always eager to do so for them.” This from the Wisconsin Supreme Court doesn't feel like a legal judgement at all. It feels more like political ideology barely disguised as legal thinking.

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