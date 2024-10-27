Every quarter, On the Commons returns 5% of profits (calculated before Stripe and Substack take their percentage) to a different not-for-profit organization. Most of these are Indigenous-founded and Indigenous-led non-profits in and around Montana, where I live. I sometimes choose others serving pressing needs in my area.

Accountability matters, and I want you to be assured that these proceeds are going where I commit to sending them. I started returning revenue in January 2023.

April 1-June 30, 2026, The Salish Institute (forthcoming)

Check for $67 sent 2 July 2026.

January 1-March 31, 2026, The James Welch Native Lit Festival

October 1-December 31, 2025, Firekeeper Alliance

July 1-September 30, 2025, Watch Duty

April 1-June 30, 2025, Messengers for Health

January 1-March 31, 2025, Blackfeet ECO Knowledge

October 1-December 31, 2024, Oglala Lakota Artspace

July 1-September 30, 2024, Ríos to Rivers

April 1-June 30, 2024, Flathead Warming Center

January 1-March 31, 2023, Piikani Lodge Health Institute

October 1-December 31, 2023, Messengers for Health

July 1-September 30, 2023, People’s Food Sovereignty Program

April 1-June 30, 2023, All Nations Health Center

January 1-March 31, 2023, FAST Blackfeet