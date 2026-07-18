TRESPASSING

TRESPASSING

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Susan Wilkens's avatar
Susan Wilkens
Jul 18Edited

Powerful writing. You threaded the needle -- you wrote what it felt/feels like to be you. I felt it. My growing up years were similar to yours in many ways, along with anxiety about finances as an adult, depression, wrestling with healing trauma . . . you captured it all perfectly. Thank you.

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1 reply by Antonia Malchik
Elizabeth Aquino's avatar
Elizabeth Aquino
Jul 18

Your writing is so powerful and deeply compassionate and sobering and beyond thought-ful. I will continue to think about it and thank you. 🙏🏼

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1 reply by Antonia Malchik
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