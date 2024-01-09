TRESPASSING

TRESPASSING

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Michael Tenzer's avatar
Michael Tenzer
Jan 10, 2024

How the hell did I live 57 years in this world and never think about this concept? Rhetorical, please🙏When I try to discuss it with friends there's this absolute resignation to the concept as blatantly horrible as it is. Kinda like, "and what's your point?" 🤯

I'm not the kind of person that can "discover🤣" such mind blowing Injustice/stupidity /greed and just shrug my shoulders! But that's what people do! These are otherwise intelligent, kind people!

It makes complete sense that the will to rectify it is inversely related to economic benefit! Uuuuuffff

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5 replies by Antonia Malchik and others
Lindsey Melden's avatar
Lindsey Melden
Jan 11, 2024

I audibly gasped at the part about RBG 😣 you are so knowledgeable and I appreciate all that I’m learning from you & look forward to your book! Going to watch that Ted talk too!

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4 replies by Antonia Malchik and others
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