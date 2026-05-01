TRESPASSING

TRESPASSING

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Janelle Holden's avatar
Janelle Holden
May 1

As ever, you write deeply. It's been a minute since I read your work but it brought me write back to Montana and Mother's Day hatches on the river and caddisflies. Thanks for the work that you do. I hope you get that book done and published soon. So glad the world has your voice.

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
May 2

Gratitude for your truth writing 🌱🌿💚

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