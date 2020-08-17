“Antonia writes about walking (she's the author of a book on the subject), about walkability & the struggle over the commons, the things that should belong to all but are frequently getting nibbled away by private property owners and businesses. And the way she writes about these things, casting her net far & wide, is absolutely delightful. She has a deeply beautiful & thoughtful way of putting things & you'll come away with your head brimming with new ideas. One of the best writers on Substack.”...”