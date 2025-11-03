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TRESPASSING
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Private property: bedrock . . . or shale?
the fragile reality of ownership
May 20
•
Antonia Malchik
49
5
12
Trespass against
lessons from rivers and caddisflies
May 1
•
Antonia Malchik
55
36
11
April 2026
When the world shut down
Covid and ancient fossils remind us of what's possible
Apr 12
•
Antonia Malchik
57
19
12
March 2026
Bound for hell
My father recently sent me a photo from outside the apartment he and my stepmother share in Moscow.
Mar 26
•
Antonia Malchik
88
36
11
January 2026
Healing Long Covid
and everything else. Reclaiming is a long game.
Jan 21
•
Antonia Malchik
60
41
4
One truth to rule them all
or none
Jan 2
•
Antonia Malchik
90
50
14
November 2025
Everlasting mythologies: Anglo-Saxon identity
and America’s culture of supremacy
Nov 3, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
46
27
12
October 2025
On greed: how much is enough?
If you’re new here, welcome to On the Commons!
Oct 30, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
80
47
17
September 2025
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich
Instructions for living
Sep 23, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
63
34
11
August 2025
Hope is the heartwood
and stories help us get there
Aug 25, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
49
26
7
July 2025
Oligarchy: the power of wealth
If you’re new here, welcome to On the Commons!
Jul 12, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
71
22
17
June 2025
Repair
of rivers and relationships
Jun 1, 2025
•
Antonia Malchik
87
59
14
© 2026 Antonia Malchik
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