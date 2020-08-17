On the Commons:

“Time alters what can be owned, and who can do the owning.”

—The Overstory, Richard Powers

“The law is to protect property, and it thinks too much of property.”

—Shadows on the Rock, Willa Cather

Private ownership and theft of the commons has ancient roots. Its enabling of resource and power hoarding is at the foundation of widespread societal and environmental ills.

On the Commons’s research on private property discards centuries of philosophical and legal arguments made in its defense—by philosophers like John Locke and jurist William Blackstone—for a much simpler explanation: theft. Or, “I took it; now it’s mine.”

This newsletter’s first big project was an extensive exploration of books and essays related to private land ownership—and resistance to it—throughout history, including England’s 1217 Charter of the Forest, which protected people’s rights to the commons; and the original 15th-century papal bulls comprising the Doctrine of Discovery, which the most powerful Europeans used to colonize as much of the world as they could.

These ideas continue through ownership of land, water, seeds, people, data, labor, and more, and reach into ancient history all over the world.

On the Commons grew out of my first book, A Walking Life: Reclaiming Our Health and Our Freedom—One Step at a Time.

It’s hard to wander free when most of the land is blocked with roads, motorways, and No Trespassing signs.

A paid subscription supports this work, along with my book-in-progress, No Trespassing: How the Ancient Struggle for Ownership, Private Property, and the Rights of the Commons Shape Our Future.

Paying and free subscribers have access to the same writing and ability to comment. No gated community or enclosure. Paying for this work helps me keep it open for all.

All essays include an audio version, read by me and also available in podcast form on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and elsewhere.

On the Commons donates 5% of revenue each quarter, usually to an Indigenous-led not-for-profit in or near Montana. Receipts of funds from these organizations are on this page in the Research & Resources section.

Please consider supporting sovereignty wherever you are.

On the Commons comes from, and is often about, where I live in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana.

A little about me: I was born and raised in Montana, where my great-great-grandparents, originally from Denmark-ruled Prussia, homesteaded in the early 1900s. A lot of what I grapple with comes from being a descendant of homesteaders I respect while knowing that that land was stolen, and I don’t want to sugarcoat that reality. I didn’t inherit that land and don’t have any power to return it, but do advocate for Land Back.

My father, on the other hand, is Russian-Jewish and grew up in the Soviet Union under the dictator Joseph Stalin. I lived in Soviet Moscow in my early teens and my father has been running a small business there since 1991. Much of my approach to politics and discourse comes from that perspective and his and my other relatives’ experiences living under authoritarianism—in the Soviet Union, and again under Vladimir Putin.

I have written essays for Aeon, The Atlantic, Orion, High Country News, and many other publications (most published essays are on my website), and my first book, A Walking Life: Reclaiming Our Health and Our Freedom—One Step at a Time, is about walking’s role in our shared humanity.

I cross-post every newsletter to my WordPress site, where you can also find contact details and other published writing.

THANK YOU for being here!

Member of Freelancers Union and Authors Guild. A Walking Life is certified Human Authored through Authors Guild. All my other writing is equally human-authored.